Macquarie Group considers takeover bid for M&G - reports

Macquarie Group, the Australian banking firm, is considering a multi-billion pound bid for FTSE 100 asset manager M&G. According to reports from Sky News, Macquarie is in early stage talks of a "exploring an approach" to M&G for takeover discussions. It is reported that no formal bid has taken place yet and the valuation of the proposal remains unclear. M&G Wealth unveils investment app Reports have speculated that a typical takeover incurs a 30% premium, and with M&G currently holding a £5n valuation an offer could potentially reach £6.5bn. The proposal is set to be advised ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes