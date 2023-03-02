Macquarie Group considers takeover bid for M&G - reports

Macquarie Group, the Australian banking firm, is considering a multi-billion pound bid for FTSE 100 asset manager M&G. According to reports from Sky News, Macquarie is in early stage talks of a "exploring an approach" to M&G for takeover discussions. It is reported that no formal bid has taken place yet and the valuation of the proposal remains unclear. M&G Wealth unveils investment app Reports have speculated that a typical takeover incurs a 30% premium, and with M&G currently holding a £5n valuation an offer could potentially reach £6.5bn. The proposal is set to be advised ...