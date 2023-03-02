People Moves: VAM Funds, EdenTree, Mourant, Saffery Champness, FSL, BNP Paribas AM, TCSP Acclaim, Independent IM Initiative

VAM Funds Steve Thompson has joined VAM Funds as a business development manager. Thompson said in a LinkedIn message: "I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as business development director at VAM Funds, based in Dubai and covering the GCC!" EdenTree EdenTree has appointed a new management team to the firm's Managed Income fund, after the fund's lead manager stepped down from the role. Chris Hiorns, who has managed the fund since November 2020, is set to step back from managing the fund to concentrate on his role of head of multi-asset and European equities. ...