Hoxton Capital Management hires SimplyBiz founder as it exceeds £1bn AUM milestone

Mark Battersby
clock • 3 min read

Hoxton Capital Management has today (2 March) named Gary Kershaw as non-executive director with immediate effect, following regulatory approval. Kershaw was one of the founding directors of SimplyBiz - the UK provider of regulatory and business support to the retail financial service market - back in 2002 after spending five years with Bankhall Group. The appointment coincides with Hoxton's recent announcement that the firm had surpassed the marker of £1bn under management which was achieved in just under five years. Chris Ball, managing partner at Hoxton said: "We are delighted to...

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
