Hoxton Capital Management hires SimplyBiz founder as it exceeds £1bn AUM milestone

Hoxton Capital Management has today (2 March) named Gary Kershaw as non-executive director with immediate effect, following regulatory approval. Kershaw was one of the founding directors of SimplyBiz - the UK provider of regulatory and business support to the retail financial service market - back in 2002 after spending five years with Bankhall Group. The appointment coincides with Hoxton's recent announcement that the firm had surpassed the marker of £1bn under management which was achieved in just under five years. Chris Ball, managing partner at Hoxton said: "We are delighted to...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes