Global dividends hit record $1.6trn in 2022

Global dividends hit a record $1.56trn in 2022, after rising 8.4% compared to the year before. Janus Henderson's Global Dividend Index found that underlying growth in dividends reached 13.9%, after exchange-rate fluctuations and other factors were considered. Looking ahead, Janus Henderson forecast that dividend growth would slow throughout the coming year to 2.3%, taking the expected global total to $1.6trn, due to uncertain economic growth and inflation. Jane Shoemake, client portfolio manager for global equity income at Janus Henderson, noted that next year energy dividends are ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes