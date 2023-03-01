Global dividends hit record $1.6trn in 2022

Global dividends hit a record $1.56trn in 2022, after rising 8.4% compared to the year before. Janus Henderson's Global Dividend Index found that underlying growth in dividends reached 13.9%, after exchange-rate fluctuations and other factors were considered. Looking ahead, Janus Henderson forecast that dividend growth would slow throughout the coming year to 2.3%, taking the expected global total to $1.6trn, due to uncertain economic growth and inflation. Jane Shoemake, client portfolio manager for global equity income at Janus Henderson, noted that next year energy dividends are ...