AssetCo enters partnership to bring funds to the US

AssetCo has partnered with InvestCloud to bring the Martin Gilbert-chaired asset management firm's investment funds to US clients. US financial advisors will be able to access funds from AssetCo and all its subsidiaries, including River and Mercantile, SVM, Saracen and Rize ETF, via InvestCloud's digital investment platform. AssetCo CEO Campbell Fleming described the partnership as a playing a "pivotal role in our transformational strategy in the US", offering the firm a "highly efficient way for our products to reach a global audience". AssetCo takes £9.2m loss as acquisition and ...