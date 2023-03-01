AssetCo enters partnership to bring funds to the US

AssetCo has partnered with InvestCloud to bring the Martin Gilbert-chaired asset management firm's investment funds to US clients. US financial advisors will be able to access funds from AssetCo and all its subsidiaries, including River and Mercantile, SVM, Saracen and Rize ETF, via InvestCloud's digital investment platform. AssetCo CEO Campbell Fleming described the partnership as a playing a "pivotal role in our transformational strategy in the US", offering the firm a "highly efficient way for our products to reach a global audience". AssetCo takes £9.2m loss as acquisition and ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes