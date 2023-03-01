Life industry veteran Simon Willoughby joins AILO with immediate effect

Simon Willoughby of Acuity Corporate Consulting has accepted a part-time role as proposition executive at the international trade association AILO with immediate effect. In a statement on 1 March, the association said he will assist AILO's executive team with propositional developments and delivery to its members. Willoughby (pictured) has over 40 years' experience working in the life insurance sector and has been working with and for AILO in a number of roles since he attended his first meeting back in November 1993. More recently at Acuity he has devised much of AILO's eLearnin...