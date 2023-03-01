IFGL targets 'gap in market' as deal to buy Sovereign Pension Services (UK) completes

International Financial Group (IFGL) has completed the deal to buy Sovereign Pension Services (UK) from the Sovereign Group. Work will now begin to rebrand the international SIPP and SSAS administrator and operator as IFGL Pensions by the middle of 2023, IFGL said in a statement on 1 March. IFGL announced its intention to buy the company in August this year and the deal has been going through the regulatory approval process since. It will continue to be based in Bromborough, Wirral, where it employs 45 staff. IFGL chief executive David Kneeshaw said: "We are delighted we can n...
