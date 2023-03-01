Holborn Assets gains DIFC licence in UAE

International financial services group Holborn Assets has been granted a licence with the Dubai International Financial Centre to complement its existing Insurance Authority license in the UAE. The Dubai headquartered firm said in a statement today (1 March) it will look to utilise the DIFC license to expand its HNW offering in the market place, and build stronger ties with firms operating under the DIFC license. Robert Parker (pictured) CEO, said; "The acquisition of a DIFC license will allow Holborn to offer a broader and improved range of services to our HNW clients, including st...