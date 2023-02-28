Kingsley Napley launches tax disputes & investigations practice with new partner

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

London-headquartered law firm Kingsley Napley has named Waqar Shah as partner to launch a dedicated tax disputes and investigations service offering, bolstering the firm's contentious tax and dispute resolution expertise. Waqar acts for high-net worth individuals and corporate clients across multiple sectors on a range of HMRC disputes and investigations,  Kingsley Napley said in a statement on 27 February.  His experience spans employment tax matters (including 'IR35'/off-payroll working), VAT disputes, customs/excise duty issues and tax related fraud investigations.  In addition ...

