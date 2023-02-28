Tenn Capital buys Jersey-based alternative lender in international push

Tenn Capital, a provider of short-term lending, has announced that it has acquired Jersey-based alternative lender Oaklands Secure Lending. In a statement on 28 February, it said Oaklands will immediately rebrand to Tenn Capital. Tenn Capital offers short-term loans secured against UK and selected international residential real estate, allowing borrowers to access liquidity quickly to purchase, refinance or release equity from their residential real estate. This transaction will give Tenn Capital a physical presence in both Guernsey and Jersey, as it prepares to significantly inc...