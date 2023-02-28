Edmond De Rothschild opens advice office in Dubai International Financial Centre

Edmond de Rothschild Group said today (28 February) it has opened an advisory office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in a bid to "invest in the region's best talents and to provide a full range of bespoke services to its clientele in the Middle East". Edmond de Rothschild (Middle East) was granted a Category 4 advisory licence regulated by Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to locally advise clients and ensure access to the entire group's offerings. Edmond de Rothschild said it had already established strong relationships throughout the Middle East, serving its ...