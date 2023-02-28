Many expats face cash and tax crises when relocating reveals HSBC research

Almost half (46%) of respondents planning a move abroad (to live, work or study) expect a cash flow crisis upon arrival, according to new in-depth HSBC research revealing the financial challenges of relocating abroad. As technology opens up opportunities for more people to become digital nomads, and people start to move across the globe again, the study findings from HSBC, conducted by Ipsos UK which surveyed over 7,000 adults across nine international locations, was aimed at understanding how international citizens' financial lives are evolving, their motivations for moving abroad, and ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes