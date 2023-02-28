Many expats face cash and tax crises when relocating reveals HSBC research

Almost half (46%) of respondents planning a move abroad (to live, work or study) expect a cash flow crisis upon arrival, according to new in-depth HSBC research revealing the financial challenges of relocating abroad. As technology opens up opportunities for more people to become digital nomads, and people start to move across the globe again, the study findings from HSBC, conducted by Ipsos UK which surveyed over 7,000 adults across nine international locations, was aimed at understanding how international citizens' financial lives are evolving, their motivations for moving abroad, and ...