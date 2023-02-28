Man Group AUM falls 4% in 2022 despite $3.1bn in inflows

clock • 3 min read

Man Group reported that assets under management for the firm fell 4% throughout 2022, which it blamed on poor investment performance and a stronger US dollar. The asset manager recorded $3.1bn of net inflows during the year, which it calculated as 5.3% ahead of the industry. However this was offset by $8.4bn of "combined negative impacts" from investment performance, and foreign exchange rates and other movements owing to a stronger US dollar.  Assets under management for the firm sat at $143.3bn at the end of the year as a result, a 4% fall compared to 31 December 2021. Man Gro...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Laura Miller

View profile
More from Laura Miller

Sycomore AM hires ex-BNP Paribas head as new CEO

French regulator to ban fossil fuels from Article 9 funds in landmark move