Man Group AUM falls 4% in 2022 despite $3.1bn in inflows

Man Group reported that assets under management for the firm fell 4% throughout 2022, which it blamed on poor investment performance and a stronger US dollar. The asset manager recorded $3.1bn of net inflows during the year, which it calculated as 5.3% ahead of the industry. However this was offset by $8.4bn of "combined negative impacts" from investment performance, and foreign exchange rates and other movements owing to a stronger US dollar. Assets under management for the firm sat at $143.3bn at the end of the year as a result, a 4% fall compared to 31 December 2021. Man Gro...
