Fund manager view of the 'parlous state' of ESG 

As the manager of a European fund that endeavours to invest in companies with strong ESG credentials, I find it increasingly dispiriting to witness the discrediting of this style of investing, says Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn, investment manager at Aubrey Capital Management. Following on from the downgrading of Blackrock, Amundi and various other funds from SFDR Article 9 status to Article 8, and the politicisation of ESG between the so called ‘progressive' and conservative wings in the USA, we now have the Adani scandal in India and the discovery that the Adani name appeared in more than 500...