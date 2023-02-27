2020 Trustees and PSGS announce big merger

2020 Trustees and Punter Southall Governance Services (PSGS) have announced a merger, to form new business Vidett. The merger - announced today (27 February) - means Vidett is now the largest UK professional trustee and pension governance firm by number of clients. The new business looks after more than 475 clients with total assets in excess of £142bn, and has over 2.5 million scheme members. Vidett will be jointly led by co-chief executives (CEO) Naomi L'Estrange, who was formerly 2020 Trustees managing director, and PSGS former CEO Wayne Phelan. L'Estrange and Phelan said: "W...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes