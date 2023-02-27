Utmost International reports £4.2bn gross flows, 'strong performance' in Europe and Asia

Utmost International said in a statement today (27 February) it had achieved "robust" gross inflows of £4.2bn in 2022 against a "challenging macroeconomic and inflationary backdrop". (2021 Pro Forma: £4.8bn). Net inflows for the year were £1.3bn, comparable to the £1.5bn pro forma figure in 2021, supported by high client retention rates, it reported. Utmost International's assets under administration were £51.9bn at YE 2022, a decrease compared to the YE 2021 figure driven by lower market values for all asset classes. Asset valuations have shown signs of recovery in Q4 2022 and ear...