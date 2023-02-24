Russia kicked out of FATF membership as South Africa and Nigeria join grey list

South Africa and Nigeria have officially been added to FATF's grey-list of countries that needed to do more to improve their ability to fight financial crime, exposing them to greater scrutiny by investors and banks around the world. Russia has also been suspended from membership of the taskforce in the statement today (24 February) following the conclusion of the second Plenary of the FATF under the Presidency of T. Raja Kumar of Singapore. Delegates from over 200 jurisdictions of the Global Network participated in these discussions at the FATF headquarters in Paris. One year afte...