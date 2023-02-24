JTC makes raft of senior appointments as part of group-wide promotions

Global institutional and private client service provider JTC has revealed a raft of senior appointments as part of its bi-annual group-wide promotions. In a statement on 23 February, it said more than 200 employees were recognised for their achievements and commitment to professional development across the Group's jurisdictional network. In particular, Emma Menzies (pictured left) was promoted to group director, tax compliance and regulatory reporting in Jersey while Bennie Burger (risk and compliance - Jersey), Claire Stride (business development and marketing - Jersey), Rebecca ...