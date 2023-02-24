Mourant's Geoff Cook on how 'sticky inflation' will impact IFCs and all world economies 

Geoff Cook, chair of Mourant Consulting, takes a closer look at sticky inflation - a trend that will not just affect IFCs, but all economies across the world and most notably the United States and in Europe, as central banks wrestle with inflation levels that have produced the worst cost of living crisis for decades. In 2022 we identified that a combination of loose monetary policy, supply chain regionalisation, rising post-pandemic demand, and the level of unspent savings accumulated in lockdowns would boost inflation everywhere, especially in the US. The structural reversal of disinfl...