Three trends shaping the wealth industry in 2023 - how can you prepare?

The wealth management industry has been subjected to its fair share of change in the last few years, says Mike Rothwell, Director, Country Head - Channel Islands, Pershing EMEA Crystallised by the Covid-19 pandemic, firms are expected to deliver a service that meets the needs of clients wherever they are in the world, at any time, with advice tailored to their individual lifestyles and preferences. For an industry with as much legacy as wealth management, the transformation has been significant. But the change has been necessary. In this day and age, firms that cannot cater to the con...