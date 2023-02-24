Three trends shaping the wealth industry in 2023 - how can you prepare?

The wealth management industry has been subjected to its fair share of change in the last few years, says Mike Rothwell, Director, Country Head - Channel Islands, Pershing EMEA Crystallised by the Covid-19 pandemic, firms are expected to deliver a service that meets the needs of clients wherever they are in the world, at any time, with advice tailored to their individual lifestyles and preferences. For an industry with as much legacy as wealth management, the transformation has been significant. But the change has been necessary. In this day and age, firms that cannot cater to the con...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes