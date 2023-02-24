Poland and Luxembourg licenced investment firm opens in Malta to tap into provider 'shortage' 

Poland-headquartered investment firm Q Securities has launched operations in Malta to "bring more accessible depositary services to local alternative fund managers", following the granting of a license by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) on 20 February. Q Securities is a non-banking provider of depositary services in Poland and launched operations in Luxembourg in 2021, where it now services over 30 alternative funds. In a statement on 23 February, Agnieszka Sawa, Q Securities CEO, said: "In Malta, there are just six banks and five investment firms providing depositary s...
