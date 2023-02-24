Imminent FATF grey listing of South Africa is 'likely' says global law firm

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision expected later today (24 February) on the "likely grey listing of South Africa" will lead to "severe consequences" for the already embattled country's economy, global law firm White & Case said in a briefing note yesterday. Other African countries already on the FATF grey list include Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda, DRC, Mali, Senegal, South Sudan, Burkina Faso and Morocco. London-based partner Antony Colegrave and Ewa Orpen, partner in Johannesburg commented that "South Africa faces imminent FATF grey listing, with potentially damaging ...