Julius Baer extends real estate offering in Geneva

Julius Baer is expanding the real estate offering in Geneva from mortgage financing to brokerage services for private and commercial investment properties as well as for private residential real estate. Its subsidiary KM&P, an established real estate services provider, will develop the new services locally. In November 2022, Damien Carénini started at the new KM&P location in Geneva as responsible for investment brokerage. Peggy Robillard will join on 1 March 2023 as responsible for residential brokerage. Both of them have longstanding experience in real estate with an in-depth knowledg...