HSBC hires ex-Aegon portfolio head for global fund selector role

HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking has hired Richard Whitehall as global head of fund investment due diligence. He was previously head of portfolio management for the last five years and before that he was a portfolio manager at Morningstar and analyst at Catalyst Investment Group. Whitehall takes over from Eckhard Weidner, who left the role after 15 years at the end of 2022. In a linkedIn comment, Whitehall said: "I'm happy to share that last week I started a new position as Global Co-Head of Fund Investment Due Diligence, HSBC Wealth & Personal Banking at HSBC! Best wishes to all ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes