HSBC hires ex-Aegon portfolio head for global fund selector role

HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking has hired Richard Whitehall as global head of fund investment due diligence. He was previously head of portfolio management for the last five years and before that he was a portfolio manager at Morningstar and analyst at Catalyst Investment Group. Whitehall takes over from Eckhard Weidner, who left the role after 15 years at the end of 2022. In a linkedIn comment, Whitehall said: "I'm happy to share that last week I started a new position as Global Co-Head of Fund Investment Due Diligence, HSBC Wealth & Personal Banking at HSBC! Best wishes to all ...