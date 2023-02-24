Arbuthnot profits set to beat forecast after strong quarter

Arbuthnot Banking Group shares jumped yesterday (23 February) after the firm revealed full-year profits are set to beat forecasts, but later fell back. The private banking and wealth management firm earlier had expectations of £17.3m in profit for 2022. Following a strong fourth quarter of the year, it is now on track to beat this number. The exact figures will be confirmed in its annual results statement on 30 March. Stock Spotlight: BP faces balancing act after dialling back climate targets Investors responded positively to the trading update, with Arbuthnot shares rising near...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes