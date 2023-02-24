Arbuthnot profits set to beat forecast after strong quarter

Arbuthnot Banking Group shares jumped yesterday (23 February) after the firm revealed full-year profits are set to beat forecasts, but later fell back. The private banking and wealth management firm earlier had expectations of £17.3m in profit for 2022. Following a strong fourth quarter of the year, it is now on track to beat this number. The exact figures will be confirmed in its annual results statement on 30 March. Stock Spotlight: BP faces balancing act after dialling back climate targets Investors responded positively to the trading update, with Arbuthnot shares rising near...