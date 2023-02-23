Banks in MENA should do more on climate risk data, new report

The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) suggests banks in MENA should move quickly to go beyond reporting on ESG and get hard data on climate risk - both data on their own exposure and on that of their clients. Banks in the MENA region would benefit from keeping pace with global best practices on climate risk reporting if they want to avoid losing ground to international counterparts. According to a new LIBF report, the scale and complexity of climate change requires MENA banks to get ready now to report on climate risk - ahead of local regulatory mandates or economic transit...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes