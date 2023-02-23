Banks in MENA should do more on climate risk data, new report

The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) suggests banks in MENA should move quickly to go beyond reporting on ESG and get hard data on climate risk - both data on their own exposure and on that of their clients. Banks in the MENA region would benefit from keeping pace with global best practices on climate risk reporting if they want to avoid losing ground to international counterparts. According to a new LIBF report, the scale and complexity of climate change requires MENA banks to get ready now to report on climate risk - ahead of local regulatory mandates or economic transit...