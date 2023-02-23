UBS seeking to apply for mutual fund license in China - report

Swiss-headquartered UBS Group is looking to apply for a mutual fund license in China, the Wall Street Journal has reported today (23 February). The Swiss bank is in informal talks with the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) about its intention to apply, it said citing people familiar with the matter. UBS plans to submit the application "as soon as possible", the report added. UBS Asset Management has been on the ground in China for 20 years and is one of the earliest foreign investors there. Since 1997, it has invested in building up its physical presence and the b...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes