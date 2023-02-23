HK targets richest family offices in ME, China, US, Europe and sets date for new global tax  

Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced on 22 February the Hong Kong 2023-24 Budget that revealed its plan to implement the Pillar Two Global Minimum Tax from 2025 and the overarching blueprint to boost the city's recovery momentum in the post-COVID era. This came as the FT reported today (23 February) that Hong Kong will host an invitation only meeting for some of the world's richest family offices next month, as the city competes with Singapore to attract business. The Wealth for Good in Hong Kong event in late March will target representatives of some of the world's ric...