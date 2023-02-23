BNP Paribas faces landmark legal action over climate strategy

BNP Paribas has become the latest firm to be taken to court over its climate credentials, with a raft of NGOs this morning announcing they are suing the French banking giant over its investments in fossil fuels and contribution to climate change. The action, brought by Friends of the Earth France, Notre Affaire à Tous, and Oxfam France, is believed to be the world's first climate lawsuit against a commercial bank. The campaigning organisations claim that BNP Paribas - Europe's biggest bank and a major global investor in fossil fuels - has failed to comply with France's duty of vigilan...