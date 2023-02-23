San Francisco tops Schroders Global Cities Index in 2023 

San Francisco has this year topped the Schroders Global Cities Index, boosted by its world-leading venture capital industry. The Golden Gate City's east coast counterpart, Boston, took second spot with London ranked third. The elevation of San Francisco follows the introduction of a specific venture capital score to the Index. In short, the Innovation measurement, which previously assessed the strength of universities in a city, now also monitors the amount of venture funding directed to businesses in a specific location. San Francisco as the heartland of technology innovation, and Bo...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes