iM Global Partner launches managed futures fund to European market

iM Global Partners has launched a managed futures UCITS fund in partnership with Dynamic Beta investments. The firm said that the iMGP DBi Managed Futures fund had received "keen interest" from investors, who had already allocated it €60m in seed money. Launched three years ago in the US market, the strategy aims to replicate the performance of a portfolio of managed futures hedge funds, which iMGP said minimises single manager risk. This is achieved through a dynamically adjusted portfolio of liquid futures contracts, aiming to invest in index futures to achieve similar factors we...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes