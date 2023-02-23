iM Global Partner launches managed futures fund to European market

iM Global Partners has launched a managed futures UCITS fund in partnership with Dynamic Beta investments. The firm said that the iMGP DBi Managed Futures fund had received "keen interest" from investors, who had already allocated it €60m in seed money. Launched three years ago in the US market, the strategy aims to replicate the performance of a portfolio of managed futures hedge funds, which iMGP said minimises single manager risk. This is achieved through a dynamically adjusted portfolio of liquid futures contracts, aiming to invest in index futures to achieve similar factors we...