FCA names and shames firms making misleading British Steel offers

Two firms that have been making unsolicited settlement offers to former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) have been publicly blasted by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The regulator today (22 February) said it had issued Sheffield-based Abbey Lane Financial Associates and Swansea-based Estate Capital Financial Management with supervisory notices. Abbey Lane made offers of £100 to 82% of its clients who were BSPS members, while Estate Capital's offer was £300 to 83% of its former BSPS members. The FCA said the offers were "significantly misaligned" with the a...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes