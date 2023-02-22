IQ-EQ hires HSBC director for new brief as head of global sales operations

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

IQ-EQ has named former HSBC director Matthew Abbott to the newly created role of global head of sales operations.  A proven sales operations leader, he has over 20 years' industry experience spanning investor and asset servicing and wealth management.  Prior to joining IQ-EQ, Abbott was director and global head of sales & client enablement for HSBC Securities Services, where he was tasked with delivering executive management support and sales optimisation initiatives.  He has also held director-level positions with RBC Wealth Management International and RBC Investor & Treasury Ser...

Mark Battersby
Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

