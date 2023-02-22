Two men arrested in UK amid global probe into international bank collapse

Two men have been arrested as part of a multi-million-pound tax fraud investigation involving UK customers of collapsed Puerto Rico-licensed international bank, Euro Pacific Bank (EPB). HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said in a statement its officers executed search warrants at three residential and business addresses in Liverpool and arrested two men, aged 40 and 50. Computers and other digital devices were seized during the raids along with business records. High value assets were also seized, including jewellery, prestige watches, and designer clothing and handbags. The pair we...
