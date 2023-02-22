European investors return to bond and equity markets

European investors have piled back into fixed income and equity funds, with both asset classes enjoying their best inflows for months. According to Morningstar's European Asset Flows data for January, equity funds received their highest inflows since this time last year, with €25.3bn flowing into the market across active and passive offerings. DIY investment assets shrink 8% in 2022 Fixed income funds fared better still, as €33.7bn of net inflows helped record its best month since July 2021, while passive bond funds chalked up their best month ever. ESG continued to prove popul...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes