European investors return to bond and equity markets

European investors have piled back into fixed income and equity funds, with both asset classes enjoying their best inflows for months. According to Morningstar's European Asset Flows data for January, equity funds received their highest inflows since this time last year, with €25.3bn flowing into the market across active and passive offerings. DIY investment assets shrink 8% in 2022 Fixed income funds fared better still, as €33.7bn of net inflows helped record its best month since July 2021, while passive bond funds chalked up their best month ever. ESG continued to prove popul...