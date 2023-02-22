Brooks Macdonald partners with Intelliflo on advice tech

Brooks Macdonald Group will work with Intelliflo as its technology partner for financial advice, the business announced. The wealth and investment manager said the selection process sought to choose an integrated, scalable, and easy-to-manage business management solution that would support the firm's growth plans. It comes after Brooks Macdonald's acquired Androit Financial Planning in September 2022 and Integrity Wealth Solutions in May 2022. It added that Intelliflo Office is now available to all Brooks Macdonald advisers who provide wealth planning advice and will become the "co...