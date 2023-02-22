Brooks Macdonald partners with Intelliflo on advice tech

Jenna Brown
clock • 1 min read

Brooks Macdonald Group will work with Intelliflo as its technology partner for financial advice, the business announced. The wealth and investment manager said the selection process sought to choose an integrated, scalable, and easy-to-manage business management solution that would support the firm's growth plans. It comes after Brooks Macdonald's acquired Androit Financial Planning in September 2022 and Integrity Wealth Solutions in May 2022. It added that Intelliflo Office is now available to all Brooks Macdonald advisers who provide wealth planning advice and will become the "co...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

Titan Wealth secures private equity backing from US-based firm

IHT receipts rise 15% year-on-year as UK tax take reaches £5.9bn