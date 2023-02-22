Brooks Macdonald partners with Intelliflo on advice tech

Brooks Macdonald Group will work with Intelliflo as its technology partner for financial advice, the business announced. The wealth and investment manager said the selection process sought to choose an integrated, scalable, and easy-to-manage business management solution that would support the firm's growth plans. It comes after Brooks Macdonald's acquired Androit Financial Planning in September 2022 and Integrity Wealth Solutions in May 2022. It added that Intelliflo Office is now available to all Brooks Macdonald advisers who provide wealth planning advice and will become the "co...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes