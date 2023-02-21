European investors denounce latest sustainable fund name rules

The European Fund and Asset Management Association has criticised the European Securities and Markets Authority's latest guidelines for ESG fund names. Under ESMA's proposed regulations, for a fund to use "any ESG-related words" in its name, at least 80% of its holdings must be "used to meet the environmental or social characteristics or sustainable investment objectives". FCA consultation closes: Respondents raise concerns over SDR labelling proposals While EFAMA has shared its support for "setting common rules", its feedback to the watchdog urges that ESMA "delays [its] proposed...