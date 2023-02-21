Titan Wealth secures private equity backing from US-based firm

Titan Wealth Holdings (Titan) has secured a major investment from US-based private equity house Parthenon Capital to support its future acquisition and growth plans. Titan, a discretionary fund management/wealth and asset management business, said it would use the investment to enhance its technology and client service proposition which would strengthen its delivery of integrated investment and platform services. It said it also planned to carry out a merger and acquisition (M&A) strategy. Parthenon will become Titan's majority shareholder and the deal is its first in the UK platform ...
