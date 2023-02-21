Sycomore AM hires ex-BNP Paribas head as new CEO

Sycomore Asset Management has hired the former head of multi-asset at BNP Paribas Asset Management as its new chief executive. Denis Panel has joined Sycomore AM, part of Generali Investments, to replace Emeric Préaubert, who co-founded the firm in 2001. Préaubert has stepped down from his operational role but remains a member of the supervisory board. Until recently, Panel served as global head of the multi-asset, quantitative and solutions (MAQS) division at BNP Paribas AM. In that role, he spearheaded the development of its ETF strategy and emphasised responsible investing, w...