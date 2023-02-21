Sycomore AM hires ex-BNP Paribas head as new CEO

Sycomore Asset Management has hired the former head of multi-asset at BNP Paribas Asset Management as its new chief executive. Denis Panel has joined Sycomore AM, part of Generali Investments, to replace Emeric Préaubert, who co-founded the firm in 2001. Préaubert has stepped down from his operational role but remains a member of the supervisory board. Until recently, Panel served as global head of the multi-asset, quantitative and solutions (MAQS) division at BNP Paribas AM. In that role, he spearheaded the development of its ETF strategy and emphasised responsible investing, w...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes