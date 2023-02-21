Saffery Champness mulls prospects of controversial IFS tax hit on pensions

As the UK Chancellor's upcoming Budget on the 15 March approaches, Mike Hodges, partner and head of private wealth team at accounting firm Saffery Champness, argues that the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS)'s controversial proposals to tax pensions in new ways is "unlikely" to happen. Hodges said in an early briefing note: "With the UK's economic growth flatlining in the last quarter, the Chancellor will be under renewed pressure from certain areas of his party to reduce taxes to somewhere between the high-point established in his Autumn Statement and the low-point of the former Chance...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes