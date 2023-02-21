Digital Jersey launches 'world first' data trust

Digital Jersey has established the first ‘data trust' under Jersey Trust Law, through a pilot project that forms part of the organisation's strategy to position Jersey as a "leading jurisdiction for data stewardship". The concept involves the innovative use of a trust structure to hold personal data so that it can be stored, managed and shared safely, lawfully, in accordance with the trust parameters and applying fiduciary duties to the stewardship of data within a highly regulated environment. To test the data trust concept, data will be collected by cyclists in Jersey through specia...
