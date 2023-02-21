How Ireland could solve fund industry's tight skills market amid its own 'war for talent'

With an expected unemployment rate of just 5% in 2023, job seekers in Ireland have plenty of opportunities to choose from. This has created a "war for talent" in Ireland amongst employers in the asset management, fund services, and wider financial services sectors, says Andrea Lennon, Country Head of Ireland for Crestbridge. This is down to the success Ireland has experienced in the evolution of its financial services and asset management industries. Previously, the country was primarily known as a back-office hub, but it is now transitioning towards middle-office roles, with an emphasis...