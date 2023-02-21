Gulf Capital's CWB merges with East European intellectual property services provider

Gulf Capital, one of the largest and most active private equity firms investing from the GCC to Southeast Asia, said on 21 February that its portfolio company, the CWB Group has merged with the PETOŠEVIĆ Group to form a super-regional firm servicing and managing the intellectual property portfolios of global clients across the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia. From its 24 offices, the combined full-service firm will have the capacity to provide its clients with the full suite of IP services across the 52 countries it focuses on, it said. Founded in the 1960...