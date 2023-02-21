TrustQuay joins forces with multi-jurisdictional governance provider in Eurasia push

Mark Battersby
clock • 3 min read

TrustQuay, a technology provider to the trust, corporate and funds services sector, and Viewpoint, a wealth management solution provider, have agreed to join forces to accelerate automation and digitalisation across trust, corporate and funds services. The combined group will bring together 270 people across 12 offices and will enable further product innovation and combined services to customers across Europe and Asia for the first time, TrustQuay said in a statement on 20 February.  TrustQuay has offices in locations including Australia, Guernsey, Jersey, Luxembourg, Singapore and th...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Two men arrested in UK amid global probe into international bank collapse

IQ-EQ hires HSBC director for new brief as head of global sales operations