TrustQuay joins forces with multi-jurisdictional governance provider in Eurasia push

TrustQuay, a technology provider to the trust, corporate and funds services sector, and Viewpoint, a wealth management solution provider, have agreed to join forces to accelerate automation and digitalisation across trust, corporate and funds services. The combined group will bring together 270 people across 12 offices and will enable further product innovation and combined services to customers across Europe and Asia for the first time, TrustQuay said in a statement on 20 February. TrustQuay has offices in locations including Australia, Guernsey, Jersey, Luxembourg, Singapore and th...