Vanguard defends decision to quit Net Zero Asset Managers - reports

Vanguard exited a group of asset managers that had come together to address climate change because it was not being listened to, its CEO has claimed, as he warned about ESG-focused returns. The world's second largest asset manager resigned from the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in December but stated it is committed to lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Speaking to the FT, Vanguard chief executive Tim Buckley said the decision to leave came because "we felt that our voice was being drowned out or confused". Buckley said Vanguard's position is to not "dictate company strategy"...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes