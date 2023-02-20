Hong Kong regulator consults on new licencing regime for digital trading platforms

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) today (20 February) launched a consultation on the proposed requirements for operators of virtual asset trading platforms. Under a new licensing regime to take effect on 1 June 2023 , all centralised virtual asset trading platforms carrying on business in Hong Kong or actively marketing to Hong Kong investors will need to be licensed by the SFC. The SFC's proposed regulatory requirements for virtual asset trading platforms are based on the regulatory requirements of the existing regime under the Securities and Futures Ordinance and...