Origo reports 40% increase in small pension pot transfers

Martin Richmond
clock • 1 min read

The number of defined contribution small pot transfers increased by 40% over the last two years, according to research by Origo.  Data from the fintech's Transfer Service found between 2020 and 2022, the number of pension pot transfers valued under £10,000 rose by 42%. It also found the number of pots with a value of less than £1,000 increased by 32%. The research revealed the number of pots valued below £30,000, which represents the threshold for which financial advice must be sought before a transfer can take place, increased by 39%, while the number of transfers across pots of all ...

Martin Richmond
Martin Richmond

