Dubai IFC sees record 20% growth in new companies over the last year 

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), saw a record 20% rise the number of active registered companies, from 3,644 in 2021 to 4,377 in 2022. In a statement on 20 February, the DIFC said new companies registered in 2022 surpassed the annual milestone of 1,000 for the first time in its history with a total of 1,084 new firms. In 2022, DIFC's combined revenue exceeded AED1bn for the first time. The Centre recorded a revenue increase of 18% year on year to reach AED1.06bn from AED 897m in 2021. Operating profit for 2022 increased 19% to AED679m from AED573m in 2021. Total asset...