National UK adviser expands its services into Northern Ireland

IFA firm Continuum is set to expand its operations into Northern Ireland, having today (20 February) confirmed the appointment of Belfast-based adviser Michael Kirkwood. Kirkwood brings more than 30 years' experience into Continuum and holds a Diploma in Financial Planning from the Personal Finance Society as well as an honours degree from Belfast University. He will specialise in working with wealthy clients who are business owners and said he had been attracted to Continuum because he could remain independent. "There is no question of being tied into products from a particular fi...