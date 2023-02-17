The case for 'green transformation'

"For miracles you have to pray, for change you have to work," as Thomas Aquinas pointed out in the 13th century. If we are to solve the ecological challenges our planet faces, in particular (hu)man-made climate change, we can hope for miracles - or we get to work on transforming the way we act and think about transitioning our economy and society towards compatibility with planetary boundaries, says Tobias Huzarski, Head of Impact Investment, Commerz Real. The required technological, financial and market ingredients as building blocks for transformation seem to be in place. Technological...